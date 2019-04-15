Donald Goffin



Nekoosa - Donald C. Goffin, age 66, of Nekoosa, died Friday April 12, 2019 at his residence.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Rev. Timothy Miller will officiate. Burial will be at Prince of Peace Cemetery in Coloma. Visitation will be held Wednesday at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.



Don was born April 30, 1952 in Cape Cod, MA to David and Olga (Geringer) Goffin. He was formerly employed as a machine operator at Lincoln Tube in Blue Island, IL.



Don's interests included auto body repair, motorcycles and hot rods. He also enjoyed carpentry and baking. He was also found enjoyment being outside watching people, singing around the house to Big Band music and spending time with his animals Piper and Katie.



He is survived by six children Christopher Goffin, Donald (Krystal) Goffin, Amanda (Heath Schinke) Newlun, Daniel J. Goffin, Amy (Chad) Heins and David Goffin; 12 grandchildren; brother Daniel (Sue) Goffin; sister Kim Peacock; sister in law Diane Goffin Gavvilet, his former spouse Kathy Goffin and former son in law Barry Newlun.



Son was preceded in death by his parents and brother David Goffin. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 15, 2019