Donald H. TerrilWisconsin Rapids - Donald H. Terril, age 91, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Valentine Joseph will officiate. Burial will be at Pioneer Cemetery in the town of Saratoga. A time of visitation for relatives and friends will take place prior to the service from 9:00 - 11:00 A.M. on Monday at the funeral home.Donald was born March 4, 1929 in Wisconsin Rapids to Harry and Josephine (Voboril) Terril. He married Shirley Strenke on January 13, 1951 in Solon Springs, WI. He served his country in the United States Army from 1951-1953.He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for J.L. Sullivan and Sons Construction for 33 years.Donald was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed puttering, rummage sales, reading, and listening to old country music. He was a proud member of Local 139.Donald is survived by his wife, Shirley; two sons, Tom Terril of Lac du Flambeau, WI and Russell (Kerri) Terril of Wisconsin Rapids; two daughters, Nancy Petterson (Jeff Marutz) of Wisconsin Rapids and Donna (Jay) Jicinsky of Nekoosa; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Floyd and Dale Terril; daughter, Phyllis Lindsay; and granddaughter, Ashley Fuller.The family would like to thank the Ascension Central Hospice Team of Wisconsin Rapids for all of their care and resources; with a very special thank you to Larrisa, Jamie and Donna for their care and support throughout our time of need. The family would also like to thank the staff at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.