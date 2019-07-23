Donald "Don" L. Dhein



Wisconsin Rapids - Donald "Don" L. Dhein, 87, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.



Services will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Dhein Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Don was born June 1, 1932 in Wisconsin Rapids to Herbert and Elsie (Waterman) Dhein, Sr. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School as a member of the class of 1950. After graduating, Don went to work for Consolidated Papers, Inc. In 1951, he went to serve his country in the U.S. Navy. Don honorably served until 1955. Upon his return to Wisconsin Rapids, he resumed his employment at Consolidated for a total of 44 years, many serving as the Lead Mechanic in the transportation department. Don married Leona Hoefs on April 14, 1956.



He enjoyed going on memorable family vacations in northern Wisconsin and the western United States. Don loved spending time in nature camping, hunting and fishing with family and friends. He liked shooting clay pigeons at Heart of Wisconsin Sportsman Club. Don was a member of the Wilderness Sports Club. He was a Charter Member of the Kellner Knights Snowmobile Club. Don had a passion for stock car racing at Griffith Speedway and the Adams-Friendship Track. He also enjoyed attending car shows for which he never saw a vehicle he didn't like. Above all, Don cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren. Don is forever loved and will be deeply missed.



Don is survived by his loving wife, Leona; his children: Gregory Dhein, Debra (Dain) Conover, Lisa (Edward) Marcott, and Michelle (John) Becker; his grandchildren: Bryan, Joshua, Cody (Lindsey), Zachary, Ethan (Karissa), Alicia (Nick), and Christopher; his great-grandchildren: Brooke, Avery, Colten, Baby Blake, and Baby Nugget; his siblings: Vernon Dhein, Irene Wolosek, Shirley (Robert) Plowman, and Herbert (Bonnie) Dhein, Jr.; his sister-in-law, Loretta Erickson and his brother-in-law, Roger Hoefs; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to his parents, Don is preceded in death by his siblings: Kenneth (Geraldine) Dhein, Lawrence (Beverly) (Deanna) Dhein, Delores Dhein, Earl (Betty) Dhein, and Felix Wolosek; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Ella (Kuehnhold) Hoefs; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Richard Erickson, Helen (Bernard) Wirth, and Romelle Hoefs. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 23 to July 24, 2019