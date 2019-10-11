|
Donald R. Bey
Wisconsin Rapids - Donald R. Bey, age 84 of the town of Saratoga (Wisconsin Rapids) died Thursday October 10, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa with military rites by the Nekoosa Post 5960. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa and at church Wednesday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers the family will designate a memorial at a later date.
Don was born February 23, 1935 in Nekoosa to Oscar and Hildegard (Linzmeier) Bey. He married Sandra Snyder on October 19, 1957 in Wisconsin Rapids. Don was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard 32nd Red Arrow Division from 1953 to 1963. Don was employed by the Nekoosa Port Edwards State Bank for 59 years, retiring as a Vice president and loan officer in 2012. He was presented the key to the city of Nekoosa when he retired.
Don was a Nekoosa Volunteer Fireman and a member of the Nekoosa Ambulance Department. He was a member of the Nekoosa Lions Club and Port Edwards Lions Club. Don was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and time at his cottage. He also enjoyed woodworking. Don also loved time with family and friends around the campfire.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Sandra Bey. Don and Sandy raised their three children Cynthia (Michael) Milkey, Thomas (Patricia) Bey and Dana (Dean) Romanowski along with their grandson Tyler (Alexa) Bey and were also proud grandparents to Isaac (Jessica) Milkey, Samuel Milkey, Abby Bey, Alyssa (Eric) Deprey and Emily Kohlman (Joseph Jaklich) and great grandparents to Kaiden, Gracelyn, Gianna, Harper and Everleigh. Don is also survived by his sister Elizabeth Rollo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother James Bey; brother in law Robert Rollo and by his niece Lisa Rollo.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019