Donald R. HessWisconsin Rapids - Donald Ray Hess, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will be at the St. John Lutheran Parish Cemetery. A time of visitation for relatives and friends will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services on Saturday at the church.Don was born September 13, 1935 in Milwaukee, WI to Claude and Dorothy (Fredrick) Hess. He married the love of his life Arlene Naab on May 25, 1957 in Milwaukee, WI, and a year later, was called to serve in the United States Army. He served from 1958-1960 and was stationed in California.Don's father, Claude, established Hess Tree Farm on Whitrock Avenue in Wisconsin Rapids in 1961 and was soon joined by Don and Arlene. Don and Arlene have been the proud owners of Hess Tree Farm for almost 60 years and have enjoyed every season.Don was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved spending time with his family traveling to Canada for walleye fishing and to Florida to relax together after a busy tree season.Don was an excellent carpenter and built his home as well as a couple others in the neighborhood. He also built the first Little League baseball diamond in Kellner. He had a heart of gold and always went out of his way to help others.Don is survived by his loving wife, Arlene; children: Richard (Vickie) Hess of Wisconsin Rapids, Gary (Kathryn) Hess of Wisconsin Rapids, and Tammy (Jeffrey) Aissen of Luxemberg, WI; grandchildren: Kyle (Emma) Hess, Ryan Hess, Philip Hess, Cody Hess, Corey Hess, Kaitlyn Hess, Danielle Hess (fiancé Adam Firkus), Dalton Hess (Leah Mann), Skyla (Nathan) Vanderbloemen, and Garrit Aissen; great-grandson and namesake, Donald "Donnie" Hess; and two sisters: Bonnie Lagerman of Menomonie Falls, WI and Judy (Carlton) Pietz of Wisconsin Rapids. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Hess; and brother-in-law, Leroy Lagerman.Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Hess family.