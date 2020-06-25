Donald WalrathNekoosa - Donald "Rock" Walrath, age 89, of Nekoosa, died Monday June 22, 2020 at The Waterford of Wisconsin Rapids.Due to the pandemic the family will have private graveside services at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.Don was born August 16, 1930 in Wisconsin Rapids to Kelsie and Margaret (Van Tassel) Walrath. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. On September 29, 1952 Don married Delores Witte. She died May 15, 1989.For over 40 years Don was a pipefitter at Nekoosa Papers Inc. He was a long time member and former chief of the Nekoosa Fire Department. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing and time spent in the Lake Tomahawk area. For many years he was a member of the "Trackers Bow Club." Rock knew the importance of working hard and enjoying life to the fullest.Don is survived by his children Roxanne Marquardt (Ted Waite) of Bloomer, Randy (Susan Heller-Walrath) Walrath of the town of Saratoga, and Donald (Kim) Walrath of Necedah; daughter in law Janet Walrath; five grandchildren Jennifer Force, Amanda Baumann, Rebecca (Jeffery) Leitzinger, Robin (Matt) Malicki and Brandon Walrath; six great grandchildren Hailey and Nakota Baumann, Xavier, Remington and Vincent Force and Dakota Leitzinger; his brother James (Sharon) Walrath of Ohio and special friend Marjorie Holtz of Nekoosa. He is further survived by 14 nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; son John Walrath and sisters Doneta Pongratz and Shirley Whitney.