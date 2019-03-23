|
Donald Zywicki Jr.
Nekoosa - August 4, 1958 to March 17, 2019
Donald Zywicki Jr., 60, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin found peace and comfort on Sunday, March 17, 2019 after a 4 year struggle with Alpha 1 COPD. He was at home, surrounded by the love of his life and his dogs. Donald is survived by his "his better half" of 15 years, Diane Klug, his beloved dogs; Mya, Freeway and Harvey, his God Daughter Nicolassa Flores, his sister Dawn (Carlos) Pitre, his brother David (Jane) Zywicki, nieces, Stephanie Pitre, Michelle (Adam) Hobach, Jenny Zywicki, his nephew, Stuart (Jesse) Zywicki along with other family and friends. Donald was preceded in death by his foster parents, John and Pearl Winkler; biological parents, Donald Zywicki Sr. and Lorraine Mueller and his brother Robert Mueller.
Donald was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 4, 1958. He grew up living and working with his brother and foster parents on their farm in Spencer, Wisconsin. He later went on to mastering the art and skills within all aspects of welding. We honor Donald's life by formally recognizing his excellent work ethic in several industries including farming, welding, painting and carpentry. He was also known for his kindheartedness, determination and strong will. Prior to his disabling COPD diagnosis, Donald proudly worked at Walker Stainless, a division of Wabash International in New Lisbon, Wisconsin.
Donald's family would like to extend special thanks to his Primary Physician Dr. Pamela Ogor, his Hospice Physician Dr. Dale Schaper, Nurse Practitioner Jay, his Guardian Angel Nurse Jamie Kubenik, along with the caring Staff at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care for going above and beyond all expectations to make Donald as comfortable as possible.
Following Donald's wishes, no services will be held at this time. A private gathering will be held at a later date. www.schmidtandbartelt.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019