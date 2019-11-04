|
|
Donna L. Case
Arpin - Donna L. Case, age 90, of Arpin, WI, passed peacefully by the side of family members on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Atrium Post Acute Care in Marshfield.
A Celebration of Donna's Life will be at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Burial will take place at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Arpin, WI. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the celebration at the funeral home.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019