Donna Lee SpauldingWisconsin Rapids - Donna Lee Spaulding, age 77, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.Funeral Services are 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Timothy Wenger will officiate. Visitation will be held at the Church on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.Donna was born February 17, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Clarence and Lucille (Pixler) Butterfield. She attended Grove Elementary and Lincoln High School graduating on the Honor Roll in 1961. Donna married John W. Ferkey on December 16, 1961 and the marriage ended in divorce in 1971. She then married Robert A. Spaulding on September 20, 1977. He preceded her in death on February 4, 2014.Donna was employed as a bookkeeper at Consolidated Papers Inc from 1961-1963; as Assistant to the Society Editor at the Daily Tribune from 1965-1966; owner and operator of Paradise Bar from 1969 to 1971; Secretary/Bookkeeper at Wild Oval Wheels, General Distributing and Wildlife Unlimited. She was the Bookkeeper and Project Manager for HUD and WHEDA Housing for Family and Elderly in Wisconsin Rapids, Mauston, Wild Rose and Wautoma from 1984 until 1995. Donna retired as a Receptionist/Bookkeeper in 2001 from Mike Spranger Real Estate.Donna was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, She enjoyed camping many years on Fish Lake in Hancock, WI and enjoyed many hours fishing and visiting with her wonderful friends and fellow campers around the campfire.Donna is survived by her children, Chris (special friend-Connie) Ferkey of Vesper, WI, Linda (Doug) Dekarske of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Jodi Rawls of Hugo, OK, Sherry (special friend-Phil) Spaulding of Manitowoc, WI and James (Mary) Spaulding of Two Rivers, WI; nine grandchildren, Christopher Ferkey, Renee Ferkey, Michael Ferkey, Devin Rawls, Skyler Spaulding, Dillon Spaulding, Callie (Evan) Kulinski, Chelsea (Jacob) Sinnen, and Makida Lathrop; three great grandchildren, Logan Ferkey, Chloe Sinnen and Claire Sinnen; one sister, Marilyn Buttler of Sheboygan, WI and one brother, Everett (Deb) Butterfield of Plover, WIDonna was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert.