Donna M. NowickiTown of Saratoga - Donna M. Nowicki, age 87, of the town of Saratoga, died peacefully on Monday November 30, 2020 at her home.Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday December 4, 2020 at Bayview Cemetery in Necedah. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be designated to the Federation of the Blind.Donna was born September 16, 1933 in Black River Falls to James and Jessie (Fell) Churchill. She married Leslie Nowicki in 1953 at Fort Lewis, WA. He died March 11, 2016. Donna was a homemaker. In earlier years she was employed by the Necedah Bank and the grocery store in Necedah. Her interests included reading and traveling.She is survived by her son Neil Nowicki and sister Shirley Voll of Baraboo. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers Kent and Bill Churchill.