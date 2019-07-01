Donna M. Powell



Nekoosa - Donna M. Powell age 59 of Nekoosa passed away Thursday June 27, 2019 at home surrounded by her family after a 7 year battle with multiple myeloma.



A celebration of Donna's life and luncheon will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Nekoosa Area Senior Community Center from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to The in Marshfield.



Donna was born April 6, 1960 in Wisconsin Rapids to Phil and Marlene (Howden) Kniprath. She married Kevin Powell on October 24, 1981 in Wisconsin Rapids. She and her husband have owned Powell Plumbing and Pumps in Wisconsin Rapids for the past 34 years.



Donna's interests included traveling, tending her flower gardens, and time with her cat. Family was most important to her, she loved her role as wife, mother and especially grandma.



She is survived by her husband Kevin Powell; daughters Jessica Powell and Dana Powell (Travis Schingo) of Nekoosa; grandchildren Carter, Ava, Lyla and Kaden; her mother Marlene Kniprath of Rudolph; one brother Bruce Kniprath of Rudolph; sisters Susan (Ralph) Renner Of Wisconsin Rapids and Janet (Dan) Boll of Fifield; her mother in-law Jo Powell of Wisconsin Rapids and many nieces and nephews.



Donna was preceded in death by her father Phil Kniprath; brother Gary Kniprath; niece Mindy Renner and father in law William Powell.



The Powell family would like to thank Donna's many caregivers over the past seven years, especially Dr. Bseiso and the nurses at Marshfield Medical Center; Dorothy, Deidre, Stacy, Becky and all the staff at Marshfield Clinic Wisconsin Rapids Center; Dr. Hari, Sarah, and all the staff at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee, and Ascension Hospice.



The Family would also like to send special thank you to Fabienne Johnk of Germany for being Donna's bone marrow donor. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 1 to July 2, 2019