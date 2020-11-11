Donna M. Stensberg
Wisconsin Rapids - Donna Mae Stensberg, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Renaissance Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Lucas Proeber will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for relatives and friends will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Tuesday at the church. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all in attendance at the service and visitation.
Donna was born June 9, 1935 in Wisconsin Rapids to Olaf and Roena (Kruger) Stensberg. She worked in the finishing/converting department at Consolidated Papers Inc. until her retirement. She also bartended for many years at Art's Tavern.
Donna was an active lifelong member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and a regular member of several church fellowship groups. As an incurable cat lover, the South Wood County Humane Society was one of her favorite charities. She supported many others including: the food pantry, Crime Stoppers, the Neighborhood Table, and various cultural organizations.
Donna will be remembered mostly for her love of family. Although she never married and had children of her own, she was a special aunt to all her nieces and nephews and their children as well as her extended family throughout the area. The Stensberg family had an annual reunion that ran more than 75 years and nobody can remember her ever missing even one.
Donna liked to fish and spend time at the family cottage up north on Bear Lake. She was a special lady and all who knew her will forever remember her friendly smile, helpful advice, easy laugh and a Norwegian sense of humor that regularly caught you by surprise.
Donna is survived by her sister-in-law, Lucille Stensberg of Appleton and her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Robert (Darlene) Stensberg, Richard (Dorothy) Stensberg, Russell (June) Stensberg, Ken (Virginia) Stensberg, and Rev. Burton Stensberg; and her longtime companion, Art Sommerfeldt.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family. Donna's service may be viewed on her obituary page at www.taylorfuneralhome.net
beginning Wednesday, November 18.
Memorials may be designated to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and School.