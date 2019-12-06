|
Donna Rochelle Hinkle
Kellner -
Donna Hinkle, age 81, of Kellner passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Donna was born December 4, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Jack and Sylvia (Kolar) Gildenzopf. The family moved to Nekoosa in the 1950's. There she met and married Kerry Hinkle on August 30, 1958.
They moved to Wisconsin Rapids and then settled on 40 acres in the Kellner countryside. She worked at the Port Edwards paper mill and later studied to become a cosmetologist. Donna enjoyed outdoor activities with Kerry such as fishing, hiking with their dogs and making firewood. She was an avid bowler and softball player and later in life took up golf and wood working. She was a dedicated Packer and Cubs fan and a big fan of any activity her children and grandchildren were in.
She was a wonderful cook and baker and was never without a cold diet Coke. She loved dogs and competing with them in agility. Over the last eight years she enjoyed the company of her Airedale Terrier, Belle.
Donna is survived by her children: Tracy Moody and Jeff Hinkle; grandchildren: Shannon Jahn, Brittany Moody, Travis Moody, Sierra Moody, Vanessa (Nathan) Vesely, Chandra Hinkle and Logan Hinkle; great-grandchildren: Madison Jahn and Saige Jahn.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kerry Hinkle; and sister Marian (Howie) Lambert.
Memorials may be designated to the Humane Society. Private family services were held.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019