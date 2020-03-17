Services
1933 - 2020
Nekoosa - Donna Simon, age 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, formerly of Nekoosa, died Tuesday March 10, 2020 at her home.

Private funeral services will be held at Nekoosa United Church of Christ. Rev. Timothy Miller will officiate. Entombment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be designated to the UW Cancer Center Riverview.

We are mindful of the on-going challenges coronavirus is presenting and encourage anyone attending to consult the guidance from the Centers of Disease Control (CDC).

Donna was born October 17, 1933 in Wyeville to William and Mamie (Goff) Jorgenson. She married Jerald Simon on June 10, 1955 in Friendship. He died September 17, 2014.

Donna was employed in the kitchen at Riverview Hospital for many years. She was a long-time member of the Nekoosa United Church of Christ. Donna loved to bake and made a great potato salad. She enjoyed knitting and playing cards and games with her family.

She is survived by her children Scott (Lori) Simon of Wisconsin Rapids and Connie (Tom) Pangburn of Nekoosa; grandchildren Kelly (Jennifer) Pangburn, Hailey (Justin) Stockheimer, Andy (Morgan) Simon, and Ben and Becca Jeffrey; great grandchildren Dylan, Chase, Liam and Carter and by her sister Virginia Felton of Tomah.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband; parents and brothers George and Bob Jorgensen.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ron Kirschling, the nursing staff and Hospice care staff that took such excellent care of mom, she loved you all.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
