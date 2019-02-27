Doreen Dekarske



Wisconsin Rapids - Doreen M. Dekarske, age 58, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, February 25, 2019 at her residence.



Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Aaron Becker and Fr. Valentine Joseph will officiate. Visitation will be at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church on Thursday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Entombment in Forest Hill Mausoleum. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.



Doreen was born May 28, 1960 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to James and Leona (Slowinski) Dekarske. She was a homemaker, who loved cooking and baking for family and friends.



Doreen is survived by her mother, Leona Dekarske of Wisconsin Rapids ,WI; two sisters, Deb (Mike) Daven and Denise (special friend- Rick) Nicholson, both of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; two brothers, Doug (Linda) Dekarske and Dean (Kristin) Dekarske, both of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; nieces and nephews, Tara, Tiffany, Trevor, Max, Callie, Chelsea, Jacob, Jessica and Joshua; great nieces and nephews, Blake, Brylee, Kashton, Kensley and Chloe; and is also survived by special friends, Joe and Louise. Doreen is also survived by her cats, Cole and Kitty.



Doreen was preceded in death by her father, James Dekarske. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019