Doris Kay Anunson (Kay)
Pollock Pines, CA - Doris Kay Anunson (Kay), beloved wife of Gary Anunson, a Lincoln High grad Class of 1950, passed from this life on 9-15-2019 at their home in Pollock Pines, CA surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her husband, a retired Air Force pilot, her daughters Kathy Anunson of Monte Rio, CA and Carrie McCarter of Elizabeth CO, and her four grandchildren as well as her many great, and great great grandchildren. Kay and Gary were married in Waco, TX in 1954 where she was attending Baylor University. While supporting Gary's career in the military she pursued her other love, a 45-year career in nursing. She helped to establish family homes in locations all over the world, after which they settled in Sacramento, CA. where Kay spent 20 years as a R.N. at Methodist Hospital before retiring to their beloved home in Pollock Pines. Kay is sorely missed by her family and many friends. Her charm, warmth, and vibrant giving personality were a tribute to her singular beauty. A celebration of Life will be held in late October. For details please contact her daughter Carrie at [email protected]
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019