Doris L. George
Wisconsin Rapids - Doris L. George, age 98, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
A Celebration of Doris's Life will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 2201 Chestnut Street, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494, followed by a light lunch at the Hotel Mead. A time of visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the Celebration. A private family burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Doris was born April 24, 1921, near Friendship, WI to Marvin and Nettie Mason. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1939 and married Robert J. George of Wisconsin Rapids in 1941.
Doris was a life-time member of the local Buckley-Baldwin Post Auxiliary, joining in 1949, and served as President, Treasurer, and other board positions. She volunteered at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, WI for many years. She was also a familiar face at the Senior Craft Shoppe in Wisconsin Rapids where she continued to work Saturday afternoons for 40 years until the weekend before her passing. An article in the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune in 2015 commemorated her lengthy service there.
Doris was widowed in 1982, and for several years after that she traveled with her sister and other family members to various locations, including Canada, England, Scotland, Wales, and Morocco as well as numerous trips within the United States.
Doris is survived by her four children: James (Penelope) of Cottage Grove, MN, Craig (Mark Kieliszewski) of Stevens Point, WI, Debra Repinski of Stevens Point, WI, and Terri (Morgan) Godfrey of Woodbury, MN; six grandchildren: Mark, Ryan, Nathan, Timothy, Melanie, and McKenna; five great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Randolph, her sister Edith, and son-in-law Del Repinski.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Aspirus Hospice Services, 333 Pine Ridge Blvd, Wausau, WI 54401 or Meals-on-Wheels, 220 3rd Ave S, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 4 to Nov. 13, 2019