Doris "Pat" M. Grudznske
Wisconsin Rapids - Doris "Pat" Grudznske, age 78, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away, Thursday, November 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
The memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1532 32nd Street South, Wisconsin Rapids. Visitation will be at 2:00 P.M. with the memorial talk at 3:00 P.M.
Pat was born March 17, 1941 in Wisconsin Rapids, to Ernest and Helen (Kruse) Miller. She was a proud graduate of Rudolph High School with her best friend, Carol Glaza. Pat married her dear husband, Dennis "Skip" Grudznske on June 2, 1962, and together they happily raised their four children: Gary, Sue, Greg, and Guy. Pat loved her years as a stay-at-home mother, and later, she enjoyed being able to cook for others, through her second career as a deli cook at Quality Foods IGA on West Grand.
Pat was a faithful, dedicated servant of her God, Jehovah, for nearly 60 years. All who knew her will sincerely miss her sense of humor, warmth, love, and contagious giggle.
Pat is survived by her husband, Dennis; her brother, Charles; her children: Gary (Deanna), Sue (Jaron), Greg (Linda), and Guy; her grandchildren: Jarin (Caroline), Breanne, Levi, Shayla, Sean, Colton, Hannah, and Maya; and her great-grandson, Myles.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Grudznske Family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 25 to Dec. 3, 2019