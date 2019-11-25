Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1532 32nd Street South
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1532 32nd Street South
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Grudznske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. "Pat" Grudznske


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris M. "Pat" Grudznske Obituary
Doris "Pat" M. Grudznske

Wisconsin Rapids - Doris "Pat" Grudznske, age 78, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away, Thursday, November 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

The memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1532 32nd Street South, Wisconsin Rapids. Visitation will be at 2:00 P.M. with the memorial talk at 3:00 P.M.

Pat was born March 17, 1941 in Wisconsin Rapids, to Ernest and Helen (Kruse) Miller. She was a proud graduate of Rudolph High School with her best friend, Carol Glaza. Pat married her dear husband, Dennis "Skip" Grudznske on June 2, 1962, and together they happily raised their four children: Gary, Sue, Greg, and Guy. Pat loved her years as a stay-at-home mother, and later, she enjoyed being able to cook for others, through her second career as a deli cook at Quality Foods IGA on West Grand.

Pat was a faithful, dedicated servant of her God, Jehovah, for nearly 60 years. All who knew her will sincerely miss her sense of humor, warmth, love, and contagious giggle.

Pat is survived by her husband, Dennis; her brother, Charles; her children: Gary (Deanna), Sue (Jaron), Greg (Linda), and Guy; her grandchildren: Jarin (Caroline), Breanne, Levi, Shayla, Sean, Colton, Hannah, and Maya; and her great-grandson, Myles.

Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Grudznske Family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 25 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now