|
|
Doris M. Romag
Wisconsin Rapids - Doris M. Romag, age 87, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her residence.
Memorial Services are 1:00 PM Friday, August 30, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at Ritchay Funeral Home on Friday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Entombment will be at Forest Hill Mausoleum.
Doris was born May 2, 1932 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Alfred and Martha (Lemke) Kauth. She graduated from Lincoln High School and then the Milwaukee Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. Doris married Paul Romag on August 21, 1954 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2008.
Doris was employed as a Registered Nurse at Riverview Hospital, Riverview Manor and Consolidated Papers Inc from 1953 until 1990. She enjoyed time spent with her children and grandchildren, camping and traveling with friends and family. After retirement Doris and Paul enjoyed winters in Texas as Winter Texans.
Doris is survived by her children, Susan (Ed) Schmidt of Rutledge, TN, Sandra (Mark) Cooley of Rockford, IL, Michael (Mary) Romag of Poway, CA, John Romag of Ithaca, NY, James Romag of Colorado Springs, CO and Sara Romag of Warrenville, IL; ten grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Wankel, Valerie (Shane) Russell, Matthew (Lindsay) Romag, David Romag, Brian (Katy) Romag, Amanda (Diwas) Gurung, Melanie Romag, Emily (Matthew Rust) Romag, Shannon Cooley and Rachel Cooley; six great grandchildren, Kyle, Janey, Kit and Kira Wankel and Tessa and Ellie Shinnefield.
Doris is also survived by two brothers, Wayne Kauth and Lee Kauth and one sister, Shirley Kussman.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Paul; granddaughters, Jessica Romag and Michelle Cooley; brother, John Kauth and mother and father-in-law, Marie and Otto Romag.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019