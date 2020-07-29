Doris TruchinskiWisconsin Rapids - On an amazingly beautiful, sunny, warm but breezy Summer day, with blue skies and a few white, fluffy clouds on high to add to the beauty, our Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt, Great-Aunt, Cousin, and friend of many, Doris Truchinski, passed away in the nursing facility at which she recently found herself residing during a short path to failing health. She passed away the afternoon of Friday, July 10, 2020, just 66 days short of her 94th birthday.Doris Truchinski was born Doris Ellen Millard, September 15, 1926, in Withee, Wisconsin, to Erma Faye (Nimbar) Millard and Charles A. Millard. Erma Faye later married John Jens Miller and raised Doris in Nekoosa, Wisconsin where Doris was active in activities at Alexander High School, including playing the Oboe in the school band, while she was a student before her marriage to Roland Walter Truchinski during World War Two.Doris was the mother of six children, from the oldest to the youngest, Gary W Morgan (born Roland Wayne Truchinski), Susan K Harvey (deceased), Rod Truchinski, Kevin Truchinski (deceased), Sheri Towne, and, Todd Truchinski. Her former husband, Roland Walter Truchinski, the father of all six children, preceded her in death.Doris was the last of the Millard children. She was preceded in death by her older Millard sisters, Blanche, Hazel, and Alberta, and her younger brother, Harvey Miller, from her mother's second marriage to John J. Miller.Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa. Rev. Dennis Schwalenberg will officiate. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.