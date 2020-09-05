Dorothy A. KochWisconsin Rapids - Dorothy A. Koch, age 97, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Arborwood Lodge in Wisconsin Rapids.A private family funeral Mass was held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jerome Patric officiated. Burial was at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.Dorothy was born on September 29, 1922 in Rib Lake, WI to John and Caroline (Pahorezki) Reinhardt. She married Robert Stewart on March 29, 1943 in Connellsville, PA. He preceded her in death on June 15, 1947. She married Howard Koch on November 16, 1948 in Rib Lake, WI. He preceded her in death on October 2, 1995.Dorothy was a homemaker and later worked as a proofreader at Fey Publishing in Wisconsin Rapids. She retired in 1987 after 10 years of service.Dorothy was a faithful member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and worked in the church library for several years. She was an avid reader and loved to play cards and Scrabble. Dorothy was an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She also liked to hunt and fish with her husband, Howard.Dorothy is survived by six children: Peter (Claudie) Koch, Carol (Janeau) Tully, Lorna (Michael) Shimanski, Yvonne Mason, Penelope (Patrick) Pierick, and John (Nancy) Koch; 14 grandchildren: Elly, Sheri, John, Joseph, Jayme, David, William, Michael, Mary, Becky, Robin, Coby, Colleen and Steven; numerous great-grandchildren; and a sister, Irene Vlach. In addition to her husbands, she is preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Debra Koch, great-grandson, Max Wipfli, two sisters, Marcella and Marie, and two brothers, John and Gerald.The family would like to thank the staff of Arborwood Lodge and Aspirus Hospice for the compassionate care given to Dorothy.Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Koch family.