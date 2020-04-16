|
Dorothy Ann Whitehead
Port Edwards - Dorothy A. Whitehead, age 78, of Port Edwards, passed away peacefully, on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home.
Due to concern for friends and family, a private burial will take place at a later date in Alabama. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Whitehead family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Dorothy was born July 5, 1941 in Leadville, CO to Wallace Leon and Mary Elizabeth Scott. Dorothy's family then moved to Canon City, CO before moving to Ensley Alabama and finally to Glencoe, Alabama. Dorothy worked at W.T. Grant department store in the record department and had a radio spot called "What's Hot with Dot!" This is also where she met her husband Collier, who she married in March of 1965 in Gadsden, Alabama.
Dorothy travelled extensively in retirement with her husband, going to Europe, Las Vegas, the Caribbean and Hawaii and many other states in the continental U.S. Dorothy was very creative, crafting cards, making pinecone wreaths and creating advent calendars for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and friends. When her daughters were young, she was a brownie leader and a member of the Mother of Twins Club.
Most of all, Dorothy loved her family. There was nothing more important than family and friends. Dorothy loved family get togethers and cooking big meals. Everyone was welcome and she was often heard saying, "the more the merrier"! Mom was famous for her southern fried chicken, homemade crescent rolls, corn bread dressing, deviled eggs, and 7-layer salad. Dogs were always welcome too, as she loved her 4-legged friends.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Collier, of 55 years; her children: Mike Whitehead, Karen Haferman (Al), Rachael Whitehead (Cherie Glascock), and Sharon Whitehead (Dawn Urban). Grandchildren: Elizabeth Cooper, Christopher Whitehead, Brady Haferman (Kim), Lindsay McMillin (Jeff), and Jeff Haferman. Great-grandchildren: Drew and Mason Haferman and Charlotte and Reese McMillin. Dorothy is also survived by her brother Gordon (Connie Scott), nephews: Griffin and Ethan Scott, and Wally (Noel) Ragsdale and nieces Rachael and Jen Bersdale. Dorothy will be missed by her "Purple Friends": Jan, Sylvia and Jeannie, with whom she had many great adventures, laughs and fun! In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Wallace Scott, her sisters Shirley Ragsdale and Mary Lee Lankford, brother-in-law, Gerald Ragsdale, stepmother, Thelma Scott and daughter-in-law, Linda Whitehead.
The family would like to thank the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the Aspirus Riverview staff and the staff of Edgewater Haven for taking such good care of Dorothy in her time of need.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020