1/1
Dorothy B. Krehnke
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy B. Krehnke

Dorothy B. "Dottie" Krehnke, age 95, went home to be with her Lord when she passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the home of daughter, Anita.

Services will be 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will be at Port Edwards Municipal Cemetery. A time of visitation for relatives and friends be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services on Thursday at the church. Cloth face coverings and social distancing will be required for anyone attending the visitation and funeral.

Dorothy was born June 21, 1925 in Port Edwards, WI to Orin and Blanche (James) Paulson. She was baptized at First English Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids and graduated from John Edwards High School in Port Edwards. She married Clarence "Kink" Krehnke on January 10, 1945 in Port Edwards. He preceded her in death on February 28, 2013.

Dorothy enjoyed crocheting, embroidery and sewing. She was a member of a sewing club with many of her dear friends. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards. She was very musical and taught piano for several years.

Dorothy is survived by her loving daughter, Anita Krehnke of Columbia Heights, MN and her sister, Nancy Benson of Idaho. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence, and son, Bruce Krehnke.

Memorials may be designated to Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards.

Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Krehnke family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Service
01:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved