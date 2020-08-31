Dorothy B. KrehnkeDorothy B. "Dottie" Krehnke, age 95, went home to be with her Lord when she passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the home of daughter, Anita.Services will be 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will be at Port Edwards Municipal Cemetery. A time of visitation for relatives and friends be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services on Thursday at the church. Cloth face coverings and social distancing will be required for anyone attending the visitation and funeral.Dorothy was born June 21, 1925 in Port Edwards, WI to Orin and Blanche (James) Paulson. She was baptized at First English Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids and graduated from John Edwards High School in Port Edwards. She married Clarence "Kink" Krehnke on January 10, 1945 in Port Edwards. He preceded her in death on February 28, 2013.Dorothy enjoyed crocheting, embroidery and sewing. She was a member of a sewing club with many of her dear friends. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards. She was very musical and taught piano for several years.Dorothy is survived by her loving daughter, Anita Krehnke of Columbia Heights, MN and her sister, Nancy Benson of Idaho. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence, and son, Bruce Krehnke.Memorials may be designated to Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards.Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Krehnke family.