Dorothy C. (Wieland) Abler
Town of Rome - Dorothy C. (Wieland) Abler, age 87, of the Town of Rome, Adams County, WI went to be with her Lord, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Friday, February 14, 2020 at Lakes Area Christian Fellowship, at 1167 Alpine Drive in the Town of Rome (Nekoosa), WI, 54457. Pastor Bill Fischer will officiate. Visitation will be at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494 from 4:00-7:00 PM Thursday and at the Church on Friday from 9:00-10:00 AM. Burial will take place at Spring Branch Cemetery in the Town of Rome.
Dorothy was born August 4, 1932 in Negaunee, Michigan to George and Thora (Larsen) Boyle. She married Harlan Wieland in 1950. He passed away in 2008. She then married Norman C. Abler in 2011.
Dorothy was a LPN in Waukesha, WI. She was also a skilled and creative knitter, and opened a yarn shop to share this skill with others. Dorothy continued knitting as a hobby to the last days of her life.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Norman; six children, Karen (Tom) Killmon, William Wieland, Thomas Wieland, Jeffrey Wieland, Larry (Lauri) Wieland and Steven (Jill) Wieland; 17 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 3 step-sons; 3 step-daughters; 13 step grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Harlan and 2 sisters.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020