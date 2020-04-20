|
|
Dorothy Grorich
Wisconsin Rapids -
Dorothy Grorich, age 79, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids.
No services will be held at this time. Burial will be at the Village of Port Edwards Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Dorothy was born April 7, 1941 in Wisconsin Rapids to Donald and Frances (Watson) Peterson. She married Carl Grorich on August 27, 1960 in Port Edwards. For many years Dorothy was the assistant administrator at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards. She was a long time member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Nekoosa.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Carl Grorich of Wisconsin Rapids; children Nancy Grorich of Augusta, GA and James Grorich of Wisconsin Rapids; three grandchildren Michael (Shalina) Grorich of Augusta, GA and James Jr and Ben Grorich both of Wisconsin Rapids and by her brother Frank (Judi) Peterson of Madison. She was preceded in death by her parents
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020