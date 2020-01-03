|
Dorothy Helen Stieber Secard
Madison - Dorothy Helen Stieber Secard died peacefully on December 26, 2019 in Madison, WI, at the age of 97. Dorothy was born in Tomahawk, WI, to Alice and Alex Stieber who owned and operated a bakery. She studied dental hygiene and nursing in Milwaukee before being employed by Employers Insurance. Dorothy married Warren James (Jim) Secard on May 25, 1946 in Wausau where they had three children. The couple moved to Marshfield in 1963 where Dorothy continued to volunteer before returning to work at Employers Insurance. They were building a retirement home in Rome, WI, when Jim fell off the roof in 1975, confining him to a wheelchair. After Dorothy retired in 1986, they lived in Rome for 14 years before moving to Wisconsin Rapids in 2004.
After Jim passed away in 2011, Dorothy lived independently until she was 95. She enjoyed being outdoors working in her gardens and continued to live life on her own terms. She loved to find a bargain and was happy cooking, baking, sewing, listening to swing music and cheering on the Badgers and Packers.
She is survived by her children, Kristine (James Jenkins) Hughes, Jonelle (Greg Davis) Secard and Charles (Debbie) Secard, as well as two granddaughters, Heather (D. Marshall) Quackenboss and Katie (Tony)Young, five great-grandchildren, Samuel, Ryan and Lily Quackenboss and Cheyenne and Isabella Young, brother Bob (Dona) Stieber and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Carmen (Ray Beckwith) and their children Sharon and Ralph and brother Norman (Adeline) Stieber and their son Mark.
She will be cremated and buried in Wisconsin Rapids at a later date.
To honor Dorothy, the family would appreciate masses offered for her at your local church or a donation to .
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020