Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Port Edwards, WI
Dorothy J. Karberg


1929 - 2019
Dorothy J. Karberg Obituary
Dorothy J. Karberg

Wisconsin Rapids - Dorothy J. Karberg, age 90, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Arborview Court.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. A time of visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

Dorothy was born February 19, 1929 in Wisconsin Rapids to Ferdinand and Celia (Johnson) Karberg. She graduated from John Edwards High School as a member of the Class of 1947. Dorothy continued her education at the Wood County Normal School and became a teacher. She taught at several schools but was on the staff at Children's Choice Grade School in Wisconsin Rapids for 34 of her 39-year teaching career.

She was a very outgoing person and an active member of many clubs, including: The Garden Club, TOPS, Red Hats, AAUW, Ladies Aid, and WRPAC. Dorothy was a seasoned traveler, she explored many of the states of our country, Europe, went on several cruises, and belonged to the River Cities Travel Club. Dorothy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards. She is loved and will be deeply missed.

Dorothy is survived by her brother, W. Dan Karberg, and many nieces and nephews. She is further survived by numerous former students, with whom she made a lasting impact. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Dhein and Caroline Schilling.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019
