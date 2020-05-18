Resources
New Richmond - Dorothy Joyce Hancock, age 87, of New Richmond died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her home. She was born the daughter of Herman and Linda Braem on November 15, 1932 in Marshfield, WI. She married Harold Hancock on June 13, 1953 in Wisconsin Rapids. She and Harold enjoyed their travels to France, England, Arizona and California. Dorothy was a faithful member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir and her work with the women's serving group. She is remembered as a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who cherished children. A huge Packer fan, Dorothy enjoyed time spent with family and friends at their lake home on Stone Lake. She is survived by her husband, Harold; children, Daniel (Deborah) Hancock, Susan (Olivier) Haise; grandchildren, Joshua Hancock, Melissa (Dylan) Stichert, Skylar Hancock, Sydney Hancock, and Zoe Haise; great grandchildren, Dakota and Marshall Hancock; as well as many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; children, Donald, David, Gary, Kathleen, and Greg; siblings, James, Robert, William, Helen, Carol, Joyce, Esther, and Dolores. A private family funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in New Richmond. It will be live streamed via a link on Dorothy's obituary page at www.bakken-young.com. Private family burial will take place in Wisconsin Rapids at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the . Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 18 to May 19, 2020
