Dorothy L. Kopelke
Wisconsin Rapids - Dorothy L. Kopelke, age 99, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at First Congregational Church-United Church of Christ in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Missy Miller will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation for relatives and friends will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services on Saturday at the church.
Dorothy was born January 25, 1920 in Wisconsin Rapids to Paul and Ella (Hanneman) Arndt. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids in 1938. She married Roderick Kopelke on November 9, 1942 in Waukegan, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 4, 1994.
Dorothy worked at Don Arndt's Studios in Wisconsin Rapids for 13 years and was secretary at First Congregational Church-United Church of Christ in Wisconsin Rapids for over 25 years.
Church played a very significant role in Dorothy's life. Not only was she the church secretary, but she also served the church as Sunday School Superintendent for 20+ years and was a member of the Mayflower Circle and the Seasoned Sabbath Singers at First Congregational.
Dorothy was a 40+ year cancer survivor and a proud member of Smiles Against Cancer and I Can Cope. She was a strong, independent woman and was proud to still be living in her own home and caring for herself just three weeks shy of her 100th birthday.
She loved feeding the birds and taking her family on trips to Wild Rose to visit her sister. Dorothy also enjoyed canning, cooking and watching her grandchildren play baseball at the Kellner Little League fields. She enjoyed hosting family at her home every Christmas Eve. She was very proud of her grandkids and great grandkids who affectionately knew her as "Granny K" and "Grandma LoLo".
Dorothy is survived by two children: Richard (Ronda) Kopelke of Wisconsin Rapids and Susan (Michael) Sonnenberg of Nekoosa; five grandchildren: Tiffany (David) Rheinschmidt, Trent Vavrina, Lance Kopelke, Matthew (Stephanie) Sonnenberg, and Kerry (Danielle Bilgo) Kopelke; and seven great-grandchildren: Caleb and Jacob Rheinschmidt, Skyler and Gage Vavrina, Persis Sonnenberg, and Colette and soon to be baby Kopelke. She is preceded in death by four sisters: Mable Steinke, Elaine Shupe, Lucy Steinke, and Ruth Smith; and five brothers: Harold Arndt, Richard Arndt, Raymond Arndt, Donald Arndt, and Robert Arndt.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Kopelke family. Messages of condolence may be expressed online at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Dorothy's family would like to thank the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department Paramedics for their prompt, professional and courteous service. Physicians and staff at Aspirus Riverview Hospital were exemplary. The quality of care, efficient systems and compassion shown by the Emergency Room, Surgical and ICU departments was beyond compare.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019