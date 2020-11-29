Dorothy M. HladilekWisconsin Rapids - Dorothy Mae Hladilek, age 91, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home under the care of Heartland Hospice.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Rev. Valentine Joseph will officiate. Burial will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Vesper. Visitation for relatives and friends will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services on Thursday at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family.Dorothy was born November 10, 1929 in Racine, Wisconsin to Henry and Lillian (Kruzicki) Schroedel. She was baptized the same day. She was the 5th of 10 children. She was born into a family that worked hard to survive the depression years. The family moved to a farm in the town of Sigel when she was 4 years old. She met her future husband at the Sherryland Ballroom. Frank called from behind to ask "Delores" if she needed a ride home. Dorothy replied you mean my sister? He replied, no, I mean you. They married on August 23rd of 1947 at Holy Rosary Church. A day so hot multiple groomsmen had passed out during the ceremony. They welcomed 5 children, all boys, into their Town of Sigel farm home where money was always short. There was never a shortage of life's necessities. There was always an abundance of love and care.Never forgetting lessons from her early years Dorothy managed the farm while Frank worked in Rockford. When it comes to work she is remembered most for caring; not just care raising 5 boys, but caring for her mother-in-law, father-in-law, a sister, and her mom and dad as they neared death. She also was key in providing care for her husband until his death in 1994. Beyond all those labors of love she was employed to care for the founding owner of Schroeder's Five and Dime, William Schroeder Sr in his declining years. Her example must have made an impression on those boys. Each of the surviving sons was key to allowing her to die in her home.Dorothy enjoyed gardening while living on the farm, canning garden produce and enjoying the beauty of nature within her flowerbeds. She also taught many how to knit by way of the 4H club. Grandma Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, whether it was baking or cooking in the kitchen, taking them fishing or walks on farm and feeding kittens. She was a long-time member of St James Parish Choir, Altar Society, and Spring Lake Mothers Club.Dorothy is survived by her sons Lawrence (Barbara), Randy (Kristie), and Dennis. She is also survived by four sisters and two brothers: Dolores Linzmeier, Henrietta Lobner, Henry (Elenore) Schroedel, Elaine (Jack) Simmons, Yvonne Leech, and John (Diane) Schroedel. She leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. During her final year she missed Carol, her friend/coworker from Copp's. She also missed her Silver Sneakers friends. Elaine, Marcie, and Helga were mentioned often while the virus kept them apart.Her husband Frank preceded her in death in 1994. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Ricky (2010) and Jerry (2020); her siblings: Rose, Bernice, and Robert; two sisters-in-law and five brothers-in-law.The family would like to thank the many caring professionals that did their best to heal mom's wounds. Without their skill and care she might have lost her legs. We also want to thank the support staff that tried to brighten her day during painful treatments. Your efforts and patience are a true blessing.