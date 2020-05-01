Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 4, 2020
Lake Wazeecha
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Miller


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. Miller Obituary
Dorothy M. Miller

Wisconsin Rapids - Dorothy M. Miller, age 67, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Hospice House in Wausau.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Lake Wazeecha.

Dorothy was born July 4, 1952 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin to Roland and Olive (Warwick) Miller.

She previously worked at Ore-Ida, then as an accountant for RR Donnelley for several years before retiring.

Dorothy enjoyed doing yardwork, tending to her garden and flowers. In her quiet times she liked reading and listening to music. Family was very important especially her grandchildren and she loved spending time with them around the holidays. She was an excellent baker, and everyone enjoyed her homemade bread and pancakes.

Dorothy is survived by her two children: Cannon (Christina) Peterson and Michelle (Waylon Dupee) Miller; 3 grandchildren: Ryan Peterson, James Peterson and Greyson Dupee; 4 siblings: Clark (Barbara) Peterson, Beverly Polansky, Barbara Ruch and Babette (Don) Radamacher; She is further survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Mary Jane "Janie" Krueger.

The family would like to thank the Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau and the UW Cancer Center at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, in Wisconsin Rapids, for their excellent care and compassion. The family would also like to specially thank Babette, her angel, that was always by her sister's side providing the loving care that she needed.

Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Miller family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 1 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now