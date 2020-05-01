|
|
Dorothy M. Miller
Wisconsin Rapids - Dorothy M. Miller, age 67, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Hospice House in Wausau.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Lake Wazeecha.
Dorothy was born July 4, 1952 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin to Roland and Olive (Warwick) Miller.
She previously worked at Ore-Ida, then as an accountant for RR Donnelley for several years before retiring.
Dorothy enjoyed doing yardwork, tending to her garden and flowers. In her quiet times she liked reading and listening to music. Family was very important especially her grandchildren and she loved spending time with them around the holidays. She was an excellent baker, and everyone enjoyed her homemade bread and pancakes.
Dorothy is survived by her two children: Cannon (Christina) Peterson and Michelle (Waylon Dupee) Miller; 3 grandchildren: Ryan Peterson, James Peterson and Greyson Dupee; 4 siblings: Clark (Barbara) Peterson, Beverly Polansky, Barbara Ruch and Babette (Don) Radamacher; She is further survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Mary Jane "Janie" Krueger.
The family would like to thank the Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau and the UW Cancer Center at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, in Wisconsin Rapids, for their excellent care and compassion. The family would also like to specially thank Babette, her angel, that was always by her sister's side providing the loving care that she needed.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Miller family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 1 to May 5, 2020