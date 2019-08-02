|
Dorothy M. Oberbeck
Wisconsin Rapids - Dorothy M. Oberbeck, age 104, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 A.M. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the Mass on Monday at the church.
Dorothy was born June 9, 1915 in Port Edwards, WI to Ladislaus and Martha (Arendt) Vechinski. She married Richard M. Oberbeck on August 22, 1938. They were blessed with 30 years of marriage, until his passing on February 22, 1969.
Dorothy's family is very fortunate to have had so many years and wonderful memories with her. From summers camping up north, fishing and campfires, to Yahtzee and gin rummy games on rainy days. Her garden produced many wonderful items for family and friends. Her cookies, cakes, and pies were shared on a regular basis. Dorothy was always providing for her family. At Christmas, she baked several hundred cookies, of all varieties, packaged them, and gave them to each family to enjoy. She even had a stash of "seconds" to refill tins, as the favorites quickly disappeared. Although her recipes have been shared, none of them taste quite the same as hers. She was an excellent seamstress, making Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls for the girls, and bibs and burp rags for the births of each great-grandchild. Dorothy was also very handy with tools, making a toy chest for one of her grandchildren. There wasn't much she couldn't do. She is loved and will be deeply missed.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Richard (Phyllis) Oberbeck, Rita (Roger) Schill, and Mark (Rosemary) Oberbeck, all of Wisconsin Rapids; her grandchildren: Todd (Kriste) Schill, Tami (Jeff) Morin, Brian (Heidi) Oberbeck, Scott (Tammy) Oberbeck, Melissa (Scott) Holstein, and Brad (Julie) Oberbeck; her great-grandchildren: Jeremy, Kera, Alex, Madeleine, Sam, Cody, Alexandra, Kinda, Athena, Gauge, and Jeremy; and her great-great grandchild - Zoey. In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her sister and four brothers.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Arborwood Lodge for their love and support shown to Dorothy these past 8 years.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Arborwood Lodge for their love and support shown to Dorothy these past 8 years.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019