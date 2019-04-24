Dorothy Mae Zimmerman



Wisconsin Rapids - Dorothy M. Zimmerman, 89, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to Heaven to be with her Lord, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Hilltop of Pepper Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.



Services will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will follow the service at St. John Lutheran Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and Friday, April 26, 2019, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service. ALL VISITATIONS WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE CHURCH. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Dorothy was born February 24, 1930 in Wisconsin Rapids to Frank and Agnes (Ebbe) Westfall. The family lived on 7th Avenue for 10 years before moving to the original Westfall homestead on Highway 13 North. Dorothy grew up on the farm with her siblings: Margaret, Shirley, Betty, and Robert. In her early years, she attended the Snyder School, a one room school house located on Hwy 13. Dorothy graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948. She married Frederick Zimmerman on September 18, 1954 at St John Lutheran Church in Kellner, they were blessed with 58 years of marriage, until his passing in 2013. Dorothy was an active member of the Ladies Aide at St John Lutheran Church and held the position of Treasurer for many years.



She was employed by Ahdawagam Division of Consolidated Water Power and Paper Company. Dorothy was a homemaker for many years, raising her children, and later worked at Wisconsin Job Service, before retiring. Her hobbies included: sewing, gardening, canning fruit and produce, reupholstering furniture, and getting lost in a good book. After retirement, Dorothy and Fred made several trips to Branson to see the musicals and country western shows. They also traveled to Florida with her sister and husband, Shirley and Ed.



Dorothy is survived by her children: Mitchell (Shirley) Zimmerman, Dennis (Vicky) Zimmerman, Steve (Sheila) Zimmerman, Pamela (Kenyon) Rosenthal, Melanie (Todd) Peterson, Karen (Tim) Sorenson, Jeff (Michelle) Zimmerman, Debra (Mike) Kukler, and Scott Zimmerman; her 20 grandchildren; her 21 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Anita Westfall; she is further survived by many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Westfall, and sisters: Margaret Buchanan, Shirley Vruwink, and Betty Wulf. She is further preceded in death by her brothers-in-law: Glenn Buchanan, Edward Vruwink, and James Wulf.



The family would like to say a special thank you to the staffs of Hill Top Assisted Living and Ministry Home Hospice for their excellent care of Dorothy, who they knew as "Grandma".