|
|
Dorothy Marie (Imig) Seif
Wisconsin Rapids - Dorothy Marie (Imig) Seif, age 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019, at her son's home in Wisconsin Rapids.
Funeral Services are 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the First Congregational Church- UCC. Rev. Missy Miller will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Church on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the time of services. Burial at a later date in the Neillsville Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Dorothy was born on the family farm better known as Plainview Farms just North of Neillsville on Route 73 to Arthur and Mayme Imig on June 21, 1924. She grew up and attended the Uncle Sam School which once was part of the Imig Farm. She later attended Neillsville High School and was allowed to drive a car at the age of 14 to and from school grounds due to lack of transportation. She graduated with the class of 1942. She was courted and eventually married Louis M. Seif and they had seven children during their marriage. They moved to the Wisconsin Rapids area for good in 1955. She was a stay at home mother throughout most of the child rearing years and eventually applied for a job once she felt the children no longer needed her as they were nearly adults. She worked for nearly 23 years in the Rudolph Elementary School System as a head cook and enjoyed that very much.
She is survived by James F. (Virgie) Seif of Yuba City, CA, Ronald A. Seif of Neillsville, WI, Steven W. (Sharon) Seif of Rudolph, WI, Kenneth L. (Estrella) Seif Sr., Nancy (John) Koch, Lori (Jim) Sullivan and Dennis M. Seif all of Wisconsin Rapids, Dorothy had several hobbies namely quilt making and crocheting several items with one of her major accomplishments being a bed spread and a very large table cloth. She was the last surviving member of the Imig family that once called Neillsville, Wisconsin home. She is survived by two Great Great Grandchildren and Several Great Grandchildren along with several Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Mayme Imig and her husband Louis M. Seif, along with two brothers Elton and Harold Imig; one Granddaughter Christy Van Natta; son-in-law, Gregory Athnos; niece, Peggy Imig and nephew, James Imig.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Dorothy's name can be designated to the First Congregational Church- UCC.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019