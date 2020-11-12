Dorothy Murray Van ErtWisconsin Rapids - Dorothy Murray Van Ert, age 84 of Wisconsin Rapids died Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.A public visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Monday November 16, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Nekoosa. A private service will follow. Rev. Dennis Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in the town of Armenia. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.Dorothy was born March 7, 1936 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Harrison and Elaine (Howard) Meade. She married Walter Murray on September 13, 1952 in Nekoosa. He died October 9, 1996. Dorothy married George Van Ert on March 10, 2001 in Wisconsin Rapids. He died October 4, 2017. Dorothy was employed at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home for many years. After retirement from Edgewater she worked at Beavers Variety Store and the YMCA.Dorothy loved country music and was a member of two country music dance clubs. In earlier years she was a member of the Sunset Drifters Snowmobile Club. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.She is survived by four children Phyllis (Ron) Millard, James (Joyce) Murray, Walter Murray and Shawn (Linda) Murray; daughter in law Pamela Murray; 14 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren with two on the way; six step children Dottie (Nick) Milkey, James (Judy) Van Ert, Dale (Brenda) Van Ert, Dawn (Steve) Allen, Debbie Robolledo and Kim (Bill) Grover and by George's grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dorothy is further survived by her siblings Betty (Melvin) Heintz, Vernell Roberts, Merlin (DeAnn) David, Karen Cumberland, Anton David Jr and Bonnie Kopelke and by sister in law Dorothy David.Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Walter Murray; her husband George Van Ert; her parents; stepfather Anton David Sr.; two sons Richard and Scott Murray; step daughter Darlene Van Ert; great great grandson Michael Buchkowski; sister Elaine Douglas, brother Laverne "Chuck" David, and brothers in law Ed Douglas, Vernon Roberts, Jim Cumberland and Pat Kopelke.