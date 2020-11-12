1/1
Dorothy Murray VanErt
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Murray Van Ert

Wisconsin Rapids - Dorothy Murray Van Ert, age 84 of Wisconsin Rapids died Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.

A public visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Monday November 16, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Nekoosa. A private service will follow. Rev. Dennis Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in the town of Armenia. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Dorothy was born March 7, 1936 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Harrison and Elaine (Howard) Meade. She married Walter Murray on September 13, 1952 in Nekoosa. He died October 9, 1996. Dorothy married George Van Ert on March 10, 2001 in Wisconsin Rapids. He died October 4, 2017. Dorothy was employed at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home for many years. After retirement from Edgewater she worked at Beavers Variety Store and the YMCA.

Dorothy loved country music and was a member of two country music dance clubs. In earlier years she was a member of the Sunset Drifters Snowmobile Club. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by four children Phyllis (Ron) Millard, James (Joyce) Murray, Walter Murray and Shawn (Linda) Murray; daughter in law Pamela Murray; 14 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren with two on the way; six step children Dottie (Nick) Milkey, James (Judy) Van Ert, Dale (Brenda) Van Ert, Dawn (Steve) Allen, Debbie Robolledo and Kim (Bill) Grover and by George's grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dorothy is further survived by her siblings Betty (Melvin) Heintz, Vernell Roberts, Merlin (DeAnn) David, Karen Cumberland, Anton David Jr and Bonnie Kopelke and by sister in law Dorothy David.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Walter Murray; her husband George Van Ert; her parents; stepfather Anton David Sr.; two sons Richard and Scott Murray; step daughter Darlene Van Ert; great great grandson Michael Buchkowski; sister Elaine Douglas, brother Laverne "Chuck" David, and brothers in law Ed Douglas, Vernon Roberts, Jim Cumberland and Pat Kopelke.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved