Dorothy T. Sprague
Wisconsin Rapids - Dorothy T. Sprague, age 91, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Renaissance Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Robert Schaller will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at the church from 12:00 Noon until the time of services. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids.
Dorothy was born on February 19, 1928 in West Virginia to the late Rudolph and Emma Leader. She graduated from Johnsonburg High School in Pennsylvania and would go on to marry Arthur J. Sprague on February 26, 1948 in Johnsonburg. Together, Dorothy and Arthur moved to Arizona for a few years before moving to Wisconsin Rapids where Dorothy worked in numerous clerical roles for Woolco and Sears. Arthur preceded her in death on December 8, 1991.
Dorothy enjoyed flowers and animals. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. Her happiest days were spent being with her family. "Mom you truly were a blessing in my life. Thank you for loving me so much. I know you will be watching over me from Heaven, until we are together again. With all my love...... "
Dorothy is survived by her children Bev Sprague and Dottye (Mike) Oleson, grandchildren Arthur (Marissa), Traiden (Alicen), Jeni (Rob), Justin (Abbie) and Elecia, great-grandchildren Stella, Ellie, Madelyn, Mara, Delaney, Jack, Maggie and Piper, sister Loretta Stuelder and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arthur, daughter Mary Jane Biasca, brothers Raymond and Gene Leader and sister Mary Means.
Memorials may be designated in Dorothy's name to the South Wood County Humane Society.
Dorothy's family would like to thank Maria, Linda and all the staff at The Renaissance Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids, Dr. Natividad and the staff of Aspirus Hospice for the wonderful care given to Dorothy.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019