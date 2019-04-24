Dorris May Havlik



Wisconsin Rapids - Dorris M. Havlik, 92, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 22, 2019 at her home at Renaissance Assisted Living of Wisconsin Rapids, surrounded by her loving family.



Services will take place at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation, for family and friends, will be Friday, April 26, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. There will also be a time of visitation on Saturday, April 27, 2019 beginning at Noon, until the time of the funeral service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Dorris was born May 11, 1926 in Mosinee, Wisconsin to August and Hilda (Kraft) Braun. The family moved to Nekoosa, Wisconsin, where Dorris attended school, graduating from Alexander High School in 1944. Following graduation, Dorris moved to Washington, DC, where she worked for the FBI during World War II. She returned to Wisconsin, working in Milwaukee, before returning to Nekoosa. She married Robert J. Havlik on October 9, 1951. The couple lived in Wisconsin Rapids before moving to Biron, Wisconsin, living for over 50 years in the home her husband built. Dorris was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids and was very active in her faith.



Dorris was a homemaker and a loving mother to her children, Kay Ellen and Robert Scott. She volunteered for over 30 years at Family Heritage Nursing Home. Dorris was active in her church, participating in bible studies, the Ladies' Guild and Quilting group, where she made many quilts that were sent to people in other countries and the United States. She was very active in physical activities and enjoyed gardening, golfing, going for walks, and riding her bike, well in to her 80s. She was a loving grandmother to her grandchildren and enjoyed planning a day's worth of activities whenever they would visit. She enjoyed cooking and baking, embroidering, Brewer's baseball, traveling, and visited many US states, as well as, several countries in Europe.



Dorris is survived by her daughter, Kay Heller; her grandchildren: Robert Heller, Amy (Zach) Gray, Max Havlik, and Jordan Havlik; her sisters, Betty Urban and Carol Tracy; she is further survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Jo Havlik and her son, Robert S. Havlik; she is further preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Rockwood.



Dorris will long be remembered for the love she shared with her family and friends, her faith, and the many lives she touched throughout her life. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019