Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Babcock Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas C. Hill


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas C. Hill Obituary
Douglas C. Hill

Babcock - Douglas C. Hill, age 51, of Babcock, passed away Wednesday March 13, 2020 at his home.

Private family services will be held at a later date with burial at Babcock Cemetery. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Doug was born June 10, 1968 in Wisconsin Rapids to Arthur and Sandy (Mlsna) Hill. He was employed at Schreiber Cheese for nine years; Ocean Spray in Babcock for 19 years and as a seasonal worker at cranberry marshes.

Doug was an avid sports fan who followed the Packers, Badgers, Bucks and the Brewers. He also loved the outdoors and spent endless hours hunting, fishing, and tending to his garden. He was truly the kind of person that saw good in everyone and never had a bad thing to say. He lived his life to the fullest and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents Arthur and Sandy Hill of Nekoosa; brother Darin (Fiancé Hanna Stam) Hill; niece Jasmine Schedgick and Jasmine's sister Isabelle; nephew Christopher O'Dell and Christopher's brother Jeremy O'Dell and his long time special friend Becky Gray.

Doug was preceded in death by his brother Duane Hill and his grandparents Henry and Anastasia Mlsna and Floyd and Elizabeth Hill.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 15 to May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now