Douglas C. Hill
Babcock - Douglas C. Hill, age 51, of Babcock, passed away Wednesday March 13, 2020 at his home.
Private family services will be held at a later date with burial at Babcock Cemetery. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Doug was born June 10, 1968 in Wisconsin Rapids to Arthur and Sandy (Mlsna) Hill. He was employed at Schreiber Cheese for nine years; Ocean Spray in Babcock for 19 years and as a seasonal worker at cranberry marshes.
Doug was an avid sports fan who followed the Packers, Badgers, Bucks and the Brewers. He also loved the outdoors and spent endless hours hunting, fishing, and tending to his garden. He was truly the kind of person that saw good in everyone and never had a bad thing to say. He lived his life to the fullest and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents Arthur and Sandy Hill of Nekoosa; brother Darin (Fiancé Hanna Stam) Hill; niece Jasmine Schedgick and Jasmine's sister Isabelle; nephew Christopher O'Dell and Christopher's brother Jeremy O'Dell and his long time special friend Becky Gray.
Doug was preceded in death by his brother Duane Hill and his grandparents Henry and Anastasia Mlsna and Floyd and Elizabeth Hill.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 15 to May 16, 2020