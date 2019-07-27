|
Douglas F. Boyles
Wisconsin Rapids - Douglas F. Boyles, age 73 of 1820 1st Street North, Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Friday, July 26, 2019 at North Haven Assisted Living in Stevens Point, WI.
Funeral Services will be held 12:00 noon Friday, August 2, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Kristi Kleinbeck will officiate, entombment will be in Forest Hill Mausoleum. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Ritchay Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon.
Doug was born July 9, 1946 in Wisconsin Rapids to Frank and Adeline (Spice) Boyles. He graduated from Alexander High School in 1965. Doug was employed by Consolidated Papers (New Page) for 33 years, retiring on December 31, 2000. He married Georgia Musch, that marriage ended in divorce. Doug married Laura Michels on August 17, 1984 at the United Methodist Church in Wisconsin Rapids. He enjoyed working in his yard, doing flowers and spending time with family and friends. Doug especially loved taking his Harley Davidson motorcycle out for a ride.
He is survived by his wife Laura Boyles, daughters: Katy (Derek) Zalewski, Melissa Eswein, Angela (Bryan) Henson, grandchildren: Axel Zalewski, Kassandra Duntemann, Ashland Henson, sisters Lorna Ubinger, Marilyn (Alan Lee) Lamb, Diane (John) Czerniak and Karen (Larry) Ruesch.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Adeline Boyles, grandparents Dick and Minnie Spice and Gary and Alvina Kimball, brother-in-law Greg Ubinger and in-laws George and Alice Michels.
The Boyles family would like to thank the staff at North Haven Assisted Living and Ascension At Home Care for the excellent care given to Doug.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 27 to July 29, 2019