|
|
Douglas "Doug" M. Marti
Wisconsin Rapids - Douglas "Doug" M. Marti, age 77, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Father John Swing will officiate. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 beginning at 9:30 A.M. at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Doug was born October 13, 1941 in Wisconsin Rapids to Harold and Ingrid (Anderson) Marti. He married JoAnn Meddaugh on April 28, 1962 at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. They were blessed with 57 years of marriage. Doug worked at Solarus for 38 years, retiring as the data processing supervisor. He was an avid golfer, playing at the three area courses. Doug also participated in the Wednesday Golf Travel Group, which went to a variety of regional golf courses. He also competed in senior tournaments with his friend, John Cook.
He thoroughly enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play and excel in sports, logging in many hours on the bleachers watching: football, basketball, baseball, soccer, track, gymnastics, and softball. Doug could often be heard heralding their successes, while dropping in anecdotes about his athletic prowess as a young man. In retirement, Doug had fun cooking. He was known for his pizza making skills and inviting family and friends over for pizza night. Doug also spent time online trading. He is loved and will be deeply missed.
Doug is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn; his children: Mark Marti, Mitch (Rita) Marti, Murray Marti, Melissa (Mark) Frisch, and Matt (Beth) Marti; his grandchildren: Luke (Trisha) Frisch, Seth (Lisa) Frisch, Karley (Jason) Capek, Kelsey Kasten, Joelynn Frisch, Jade Marti, Jake Marti, and April Vimmerstedt; his great-grandchildren: Vera, Isla, Leona, Brynn, Kinsley, Connor, Luna, Lily, Matthew, Corbin, and Rowan; his siblings: Dennis Marti, Daryl (Debbie) Marti, Maryls (Don) Jacobi, Janean (Ed) Krumbiegel, and Maxine Marti; he is further survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Doug is preceded in death by his brother, Dale Marti; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ellsworth and Theresa Meddaugh; his brothers-in-law, Rick Musch and James Meddaugh; and his sister-in-law, Judith Houston.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019