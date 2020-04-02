|
Douglas W. Kuehn III
Wisconsin Rapids - Douglas W. Kuehn III, 76, Wisconsin Rapids, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 23, 2020.
The Kuehn family emigrated from the Germany Saxony area and settled in the U.S. by Ernest Kuhn and Bertha Kuhn in 1890's. They had 13 children.
Charles Douglas William Anderson and Rose Kuehn gave birth to Douglas W. Kuehn II in 1917 out of wedlock.
Douglas was born on October 11, 1943 to Ruth S. Kuehn and Douglas W. Kuehn II in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Ruth and Douglas W Kuehn II had two children, Barba Chaffin (Marshfield), and Douglas Kuehn III. Douglas W. Kuehn II died in a car wreck coming home from Three Lakes, Wisconsin to Milwaukee in July 1943. Ruth remarried to Paul Krueger on September 4, 1948 and had one more child, Karen Freezy (Spencer).
Douglas did farming work with his step father Paul on Spencer farm in his younger years. After, country school, he went to join the United States Army serving from 1960 until his Honorable Discharge in 1964. While in Service, he toured San Francisco, San Jose, King City, Lemoore, Hansford, and San Diego Brownfield area in California. Also, his tour lead to France and Germany before becoming a Vietnam Veteran. He worked as a professional janitor for IGA and Karau's Food Store in Marshfield including at Country Market in Abbotsford. Also, he was an investor/business startup of two taxi cabs in Phoenix, Arizona.
He enjoyed drag racing in Kaukauna, WI with his 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS 454, hunting for classic cars, deer hunting, camping, fishing, traveling, and dancing our mother Sharon. Mostly, enjoyed sharing knowledge of Classic Cars to youngest son Eric and oldest son, Jeffrey.
Douglas W. Kuehn III married Sharon R. Erdmann July 24, 1971 and had three children, Lori Knight, Jeffrey W. Kuehn, and Eric Douglas William Kuehn IIII.
He is survived by his former wife Sharon, and children- Lori, Jeffrey, and Eric. His sisters: Barbra Chaffin and Karen Freezy. His nephews and nieces: Darlene Petri, Sandy Dairymple, Don Chaffin, Bobby Chaffin, Ricky Freezy, and James Freezy. His grandkids: Cristeen Salzman, Lechea Yazzie, John Salzman, Mathew Knight, Nicknole Knight, Walter and Austen Kuehn. Great Grand Kids: Elicia Kopinki and Marshall Yazzie.
Our father was a very fair, very supportive, incredibility truthful of highest honesty with integrity, and moral character beyond any man that anyone can personally, known. He, always, gave straight facts from his acknowledgement and shared his intelligence on many interesting subjects. There was no such a thing as a stupid question to him. Like the rest of us among this world, was not a perfect man. But he has seek' d his forgiveness among to everyone. In hopes, to find a balance of Happiness with every one of his friends, and family members with highest mutual respect.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020