Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Philip's Catholic Church
Rudolph, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip's Catholic Church
Rudolph, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Dorshorst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane Dorshorst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane Dorshorst Obituary
Duane Dorshorst

Rudolph - Duane S. Dorshorst, age 86, of Rudolph, WI died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Arborview Court, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Philip's Catholic Church, Rudolph, WI. Fr. Janusz Kowalski will officiate. Visitation will be at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Monday from 4:00-7:00 PM and Tuesday at the Church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial at a later date at All Souls Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.

Duane was born February 10, 1933 in Rudolph, WI to William and Theresa (Kersten) Dorshorst. He married Theresa Schivoni on May 14, 1953 at St. Philip's Church in Rudolph, WI. Duane was employed at Nekoosa Papers Inc. for 40 years retiring in April 1993.

Duane served as Rudolph Town Clerk for 26 years. He operated a sharp-all-shop from his home for 35 years and was a 4H Leader for woodworking. When in grade school, Duane worked on the grotto with Father Wagner and later helped update and rebuild the Grotto in Rudolph. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, planting trees, building birdhouses and doghouses for family and friends. Duane loved to build and helped remodel for all of his children and friends. Family always came first and Duane loved spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids.

Duane is survived by his wife of 66 years, Theresa; two daughters, Tammy (Jeff) Dassow of Rudolph, WI and Cheryl (Paul) Dorshorst of Amherst, WI; favorite daughter-in-law, Cindi Dorshorst of Rudolph, WI; seven grandchildren, Becky (Mike) Linzmeier, Tanya (Andy) Dunaj, Tracy (Joe) Ostrander, Amanda (Thor) Braaten, Hannah Pagels Travis Sankey and Justin Sankey; and nine great grandchildren, Trevor, Rachel Allison, Alex, Tianna, Isabel, Elise, Liana and Stella. Duane is also survived by his brother, Ervin Dorshorst; sisters-in-law, El Marie Dorshorst, Judy (Jim) Fuller and Fran (Merl) Clussman; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bryan Dorshorst; grandson, Jonathon Dorshorst; brothers, Eugene (Margie) Dorshorst, Elwin (Isla) Dorshorst, and Alois Dorshorst; sisters, Verna (Orville) DeByl, Margaret (Ed) Marach, Lucina (Ray) Breit and Noreen (Leo) Zellner and sister-in-law, Gwen Dorshorst.

Duane's family would like to thank the staffs at Arborview, Arborwood and Heartland Hospice for their loving, compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers a memorial in Duane's name will be established at a later date.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now