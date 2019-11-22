|
|
Duane Dorshorst
Rudolph - Duane S. Dorshorst, age 86, of Rudolph, WI died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Arborview Court, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Philip's Catholic Church, Rudolph, WI. Fr. Janusz Kowalski will officiate. Visitation will be at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Monday from 4:00-7:00 PM and Tuesday at the Church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial at a later date at All Souls Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Duane was born February 10, 1933 in Rudolph, WI to William and Theresa (Kersten) Dorshorst. He married Theresa Schivoni on May 14, 1953 at St. Philip's Church in Rudolph, WI. Duane was employed at Nekoosa Papers Inc. for 40 years retiring in April 1993.
Duane served as Rudolph Town Clerk for 26 years. He operated a sharp-all-shop from his home for 35 years and was a 4H Leader for woodworking. When in grade school, Duane worked on the grotto with Father Wagner and later helped update and rebuild the Grotto in Rudolph. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, planting trees, building birdhouses and doghouses for family and friends. Duane loved to build and helped remodel for all of his children and friends. Family always came first and Duane loved spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids.
Duane is survived by his wife of 66 years, Theresa; two daughters, Tammy (Jeff) Dassow of Rudolph, WI and Cheryl (Paul) Dorshorst of Amherst, WI; favorite daughter-in-law, Cindi Dorshorst of Rudolph, WI; seven grandchildren, Becky (Mike) Linzmeier, Tanya (Andy) Dunaj, Tracy (Joe) Ostrander, Amanda (Thor) Braaten, Hannah Pagels Travis Sankey and Justin Sankey; and nine great grandchildren, Trevor, Rachel Allison, Alex, Tianna, Isabel, Elise, Liana and Stella. Duane is also survived by his brother, Ervin Dorshorst; sisters-in-law, El Marie Dorshorst, Judy (Jim) Fuller and Fran (Merl) Clussman; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bryan Dorshorst; grandson, Jonathon Dorshorst; brothers, Eugene (Margie) Dorshorst, Elwin (Isla) Dorshorst, and Alois Dorshorst; sisters, Verna (Orville) DeByl, Margaret (Ed) Marach, Lucina (Ray) Breit and Noreen (Leo) Zellner and sister-in-law, Gwen Dorshorst.
Duane's family would like to thank the staffs at Arborview, Arborwood and Heartland Hospice for their loving, compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers a memorial in Duane's name will be established at a later date.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019