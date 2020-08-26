1/1
Duane F. Oleson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane F. Oleson

Nekoosa - Duane F. Oleson, age 88, of Nekoosa passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards.

In keeping with Duane's wishes there will be no visitation or service. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Duane was born September 28, 1931 in Nekoosa to Francis and Agnes (Konopacki) Oleson. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Duane married Ann Renner on October 23, 1954 in Nekoosa.

Duane was employed by Nekoosa Papers, retiring with 44 years of service, as a painter in the mill. He also painted privately for various people in the Nekoosa, Port Edwards and Wisconsin Rapids area. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family, working in his garden and hunting and fishing with his son, Randy.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ann Oleson; two children Sheila Grosskreutz (Dan Lobner) of Nekoosa and Randy (Jeanette) Oleson of Wisconsin Rapids; three grandchildren Camille (Dallas) Jones, Dustin Oleson and Amanda (Gunnar) Jeppson; two great grandchildren Levi and Owen Jones; two sisters Janet Erickson of Stevens Point and Marcia (Jim) Coller of Stevens Point and one brother Alan "Geno" (Pat) Oleson of Mondovi.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; infant son Darrell; sister Larraine Wendt and two brothers Ronald and Roger Oleson.

The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewater Haven for their kind and compassionate care. We would further like to thank Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home for their help at this difficult time.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved