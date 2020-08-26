Duane F. OlesonNekoosa - Duane F. Oleson, age 88, of Nekoosa passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards.In keeping with Duane's wishes there will be no visitation or service. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.Duane was born September 28, 1931 in Nekoosa to Francis and Agnes (Konopacki) Oleson. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Duane married Ann Renner on October 23, 1954 in Nekoosa.Duane was employed by Nekoosa Papers, retiring with 44 years of service, as a painter in the mill. He also painted privately for various people in the Nekoosa, Port Edwards and Wisconsin Rapids area. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family, working in his garden and hunting and fishing with his son, Randy.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ann Oleson; two children Sheila Grosskreutz (Dan Lobner) of Nekoosa and Randy (Jeanette) Oleson of Wisconsin Rapids; three grandchildren Camille (Dallas) Jones, Dustin Oleson and Amanda (Gunnar) Jeppson; two great grandchildren Levi and Owen Jones; two sisters Janet Erickson of Stevens Point and Marcia (Jim) Coller of Stevens Point and one brother Alan "Geno" (Pat) Oleson of Mondovi.Duane was preceded in death by his parents; infant son Darrell; sister Larraine Wendt and two brothers Ronald and Roger Oleson.The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewater Haven for their kind and compassionate care. We would further like to thank Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home for their help at this difficult time.