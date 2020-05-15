|
Duane Ryun
Wisconsin Rapids - Duane Ryun, age 84, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services.
Duane was born October 20, 1935 in Colorado. Horace and Sophie (Klingforth) Ryun were his parents. He married Jacqueline Finup on December 29, 1954 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
He grew through the school of hard knocks to an engineering specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. His crowning achievement was working with the Highway 29 team who grew to be close friends.
Duane was active in the Wisconsin Rapids Lions Club for over 25 years. He started with Boy Scouts at the age of 12. His scouting career spanned 30 years and he was awarded the Silver Beaver Award for leadership. He enjoyed his cars and motorcycles, especially his friends at Creepers Car Club. He was a faithful member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and enjoyed wood carving. He and Jacqueline traveled to all 50 states and wintered in Texas for many years.
Duane is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; four children: David (Chris) Ryun, Wisconsin Rapids, Debra (Steve Rassler) Ryun, Grantsburg, WI, Daniel (Sherri) Ryun, Anamosa, IA, and Diane Ryun, Wisconsin Rapids; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Harold (Margo) Ryun and Robert (Diane) Ryun; and one sister, Barbara (Don) Horn . He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ed.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Paul Tullberg will officiate. Visitation for relatives and friends will precede the service from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Heartland Hospice.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Wisconsin Rapids Health Services for the excellent care Duane received.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 15 to May 16, 2020