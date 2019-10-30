|
|
Dwight J. Quaschnick
Port Edwards - Dwight J. Quaschnick, age 76, of Port Edwards, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Alexander's Catholic Church in Port Edwards, WI. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Wausau, WI at a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Dwight was born on April 5, 1943 in Ashley, ND to Daniel and Hulda (Schlenker) Quaschnick. He married the love of his life, Ann Marie Richards, on September 2, 1967, at the Marathon County Courthouse in Wausau, WI. Dwight was an active member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and the Knights of Columbus. He had a love of Trivia and Game Shows.
Dwight is survived by his wife, Ann Marie; his children: Jackie (Steve) Edwards, Dan (Heidi) Quaschnick, Tina (Randall) Inhoff, Mathew (Eva) Quaschnick, Sarah (Jason) Ebacher, Benny (Katherine) Quaschnick, and Andrew (Amanda) Quaschnick; his 16 grandchildren; his great-granddaughter; his siblings: Donnie (Elma) Quaschnick, Duane Quaschnick, and Debbie (Larry) Sinner; his sister-in-law, Claire Quaschnick; he is further survived by many relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Dwight is preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Quaschnick and his sister-in-law, Adeline Quaschnick.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Shawn Snyder, RN, and Dr. Thomas Schneider, Nephrologist, from Aspirus Wausau Hospital's Kidney Care Unit. The family would also like to thank Dr. Boettcher of Aspirus Doctors Clinic and the staff at DaVita Kidney Care.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019