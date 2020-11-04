Earl K. Rodock
Earl K. Rodock, age 98, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.
Earl was born November 25, 1921 in Adams County, WI to Steve and Florence (Baker) Rodock. He served his country in the United States Army. He married Alice D. Ropella on June 26, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids. They were blessed with 69 years of marriage.
Earl was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. You could also find him outside polishing his most prized possession-his car. He also sang and played guitar. As a young child he won a local singing contest but was unable to compete at the national level.
During younger years Earl had many different jobs and eventually went to work for the City of Wisconsin Rapids where he was a construction inspector and supervisor, retiring after 28 years of service. After retirement he and Alice did extensive traveling spending winters in Florida, Texas and Arizona.
Earl is survived by four children: Florence (Alfred) Bretl, Earl Jr. (Sandy) Rodock, Daniel Rodock, and Carl (Gail) Rodock; six grandchildren: Shelby (Jim) Ironside, Amy (Lonnie) Ubinger, Lisa (Ryan) Tollefson, Travis (Dana) Rodock, Mathew (Sara) Rodock, and Nathan Rodock; five great-grandchildren: Riley and Lindsey Ubinger, Olivia and Mya Tollefson, and Rosabella Rodock. He is further survived by one brother, Steve Rodock Jr.; and two sisters: Phyllis Hoag and Evelyn Moody. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Russell and Archie Rodock; and one sister, Elva Johnson.
Private graveside services will be held in Plainfield, WI. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Rodock family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net
.
The family would like to thank the staff of Nekoosa Court for the excellent care they provided for Earl.