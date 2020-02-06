|
Earl Phillip Kegley Jr.
Nekoosa - Earl Phillip Kegley Jr, age 68, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his residence.
Memorial visitation for Earl will be held from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Military rites will conclude the evening and be provided by Post # 5960 of Nekoosa.
Earl was born on July 20, 1951 in Iron Mountain, Michigan to the late Earl Kegley Sr. and Geraldine Butler. After graduation from high school, Earl served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1968 - 1972. He served two tours in Vietnam and was stationed at Okinawa, Japan.
Earl enjoyed time spent with his friends, listening to music and radio, and telling stories of times past. His long tenure with the Boilermakers Local 107 was seen through his retirement. He spent the later part of his life enjoying being at home and was always welcoming. He loved his dogs and his children. He will be missed by many.
Earl is survived by his children Phillip Kegley and Brenna Kegley; grandchild Thomas Liepitz; sister Margaret Kavitz.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements and thanks Earl for his service to our country. Any personal effects of Earl's that anyone wishes to contribute to the service are welcome.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020