Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First English Lutheran Church
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
First English Lutheran Church
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Pasch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl W. Pasch


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl W. Pasch Obituary
Earl W. Pasch

Nekoosa - Earl W. Pasch, age 79, of Nekoosa Died Sunday March 8, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday March 14, 2020 at First English Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Cheryl Davis will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Earl was born January 4, 1941 in Wilton to Melvin and Irene (Rickoff) Pasch. He served in the US Navy from 1958 to 1962, including time during the Cuban Missile Crisis. On July 6, 1963 he married Ima Baglien in Osseo. Earl was an electrician at Consolidated Papers for 30 years, retiring in September of 1999.

Earl was a member of the Wisconsin River Yacht Club. His interests included hunting, fishing and watching his grandchildren in sports.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Ima Pasch; daughter Cynthia (Brian) Linzmeier of Nekoosa; son Timothy (Tammy) Pasch of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren Brittany Pasch, Dalton (Breanna) Linzmeier, Tyler Linzmeier, Robert (Sabrina) Lusa, Ryan (Ryan) Lusa, Timothy Pasch Jr and Rebecca Pasch; great grandchildren Jordon Pasch, Kamari Pasch, Teyarra Jones, Zyrell Jones and Robert "Finn" Lusa IV, brothers Marvin (Mary) Pasch, Wayne (Linda) Pasch, Donald Pasch and Gary Pasch; brother in law Renny Miller; sister Becky Pasch and sister in law Pat Pasch.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Irene Pasch; sisters Shirley, Rosemary, Roxanne and Vicky; brothers Robert and Ron; his in laws Adolph Baglien and Thelma Baglien and brother in law Fritz Linnenberg.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now