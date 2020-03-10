|
|
Earl W. Pasch
Nekoosa - Earl W. Pasch, age 79, of Nekoosa Died Sunday March 8, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday March 14, 2020 at First English Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Cheryl Davis will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Earl was born January 4, 1941 in Wilton to Melvin and Irene (Rickoff) Pasch. He served in the US Navy from 1958 to 1962, including time during the Cuban Missile Crisis. On July 6, 1963 he married Ima Baglien in Osseo. Earl was an electrician at Consolidated Papers for 30 years, retiring in September of 1999.
Earl was a member of the Wisconsin River Yacht Club. His interests included hunting, fishing and watching his grandchildren in sports.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Ima Pasch; daughter Cynthia (Brian) Linzmeier of Nekoosa; son Timothy (Tammy) Pasch of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren Brittany Pasch, Dalton (Breanna) Linzmeier, Tyler Linzmeier, Robert (Sabrina) Lusa, Ryan (Ryan) Lusa, Timothy Pasch Jr and Rebecca Pasch; great grandchildren Jordon Pasch, Kamari Pasch, Teyarra Jones, Zyrell Jones and Robert "Finn" Lusa IV, brothers Marvin (Mary) Pasch, Wayne (Linda) Pasch, Donald Pasch and Gary Pasch; brother in law Renny Miller; sister Becky Pasch and sister in law Pat Pasch.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Irene Pasch; sisters Shirley, Rosemary, Roxanne and Vicky; brothers Robert and Ron; his in laws Adolph Baglien and Thelma Baglien and brother in law Fritz Linnenberg.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020