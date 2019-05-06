Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
Memorial service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
Edgar "Ed" Heiser

Edgar "Ed" Heiser Obituary
Edgar "Ed" Heiser

Wisconsin Rapids - Edgar "Ed" Heiser, age 87, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Friday, May 3, 2019 at his residence.

Memorial Services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Michelle Nickodemus will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers a memorial in Ed's name will be established at a later date.

A complete obituary will appear in the Monday, May 13th edition of the Wiscosnin Rapids Daily Tribune.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 6, 2019
