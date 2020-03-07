|
|
Edward Hill
Beaver Dam - Edward Hill, 76, passed away March 1st at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam. Ed wanted to see the world, so he joined the Navy serving on the U.S.S. Champlain which picked up an historic mission, NASA's Gemini 5 astronauts, Gordon Cooper and Pete Conrad, and the U.S.S. Intrepid. Ed loved nature and spent many hours fishing. He was a great listener, loved to tell stories, and almost always had the trivia answer. Ed was a special person who always tried to make the best of life.
Ed is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, the love of his life, Linda. Ed leaves behind a daughter, Leslie, son-in-law John Schmidt, son Sean, his daughter-in-law Missy (Kuhn), his three grandchildren, Griffin, Dexter and Paxton, two sisters, Linda and Kristy, and many nephews, and nieces.
There will be a celebration of life for Ed and his wife Linda this summer.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 7 to Mar. 12, 2020